A bit of 'Upstate Hustle'

LOCKPORT — Tasha Goins has a message. No matter how tough things get, you can get through it.
Goins, of Lockport, just published her first book “Upstate Hustle.”
It is a mostly fictional retelling of some of her life experiences. Goins said the book reflects some of the hard times faced in life as well as triumph.
The book contains an earnest depiction of poverty, drugs, violence and crime in Niagara County. It is profane, real, and likely not tolerable for the easily offended. If it were a movie with a rating it would be decidedly “R” for drugs, sex and violence.
“I didn’t know I was sick,” Goins said of her time doing some rougher things in life. “I was sick. I was hurt. My community was hurting.”
For Goins, who served time for a drug possession charge as well as dealing, “selling drugs was a cry for help.”
The system gave her a chance to break away from that life and meditate on crime, poverty and values that seem to be often lacking in an urban setting.
“Kids are killing kids because they were raised by a single mother,” she said. “They don’t know how to live. There are no fathers no male role models.”
Goins wants to see her community heal as she has. Her book was cathartic.
“I did it all off my iPhone,” she said. “When they say you can’t do something, you can do it all. I didn’t write for money, I wrote for me. It is a healing process.
“We got to teach our community about mental health.
“We battle between our inner selves like the good angel and the bad angel. People look at you differently when you do good. We need to plant seeds for our kids.
“Their parents don’t know no better because because most kids don’t see a man around.”
Copies of the book are available at www.tashagoins.com or by emailing tashagoinspublications@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.