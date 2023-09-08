The Niagara County Peach Festival is officially underway at Academy Park in Lewiston. The festival’s official opening ceremonies take place at 5 p.m. today.
Two of WGRZ-TV’s prominent news anchors will be front and center at the 65th annual event as Maryalice Demler and Pete Gallivan will appear in key events. Plus, WEBR’s Tom Darro, a Hall of Fame broadcaster from Niagara Falls, will MC the opening ceremonies.
The hostess for the Peach Queen finals on Sunday night at 8 p.m. will once again be Demler. The North Tonawanda native and Niagara University graduate has won numerous broadcasting awards including two Emmy Awards from the New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
Gallivan will be the Peach Festival Parade marshall on Saturday. Pete is a “Daybreak” co-anchor at WGRZ-TV. In addition to his anchor responsibilities, Pete also produces a weekly feature called “Unknown Stories of WNY,” which highlights local history.
Darro will be the MC for the opening ceremonies at 5 p.m. tonight on the main stage at Academy Park. Darro is well-known for his 60-plus years on radio in Niagara Falls and the surrounding area, taking over as host of then WJJL’s morning show and “Viewpoint,” the station’s call-in program in 1969. Darro also spent time with the Niagara Falls Tourist and Convention Bureau, promoting Niagara Falls as a tourist destination on radio stations throughout the northeast. Tom returned to WJJL in 2006, again hosting “Viewpoint,” where the program continues today on WEBR.
