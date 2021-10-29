Quilts at the Kenan, a display of more than 250 quilts from local quilters, will take place next week at Kenan Arena.
The biannual show, organized by the Kenan Quilters Guild, features a basket auction, a quilt auction and a small item boutique.
“This is a great opportunity for the public to see this fine craft, while experiencing free demos from our vendors,” quilters guild member Jan Jordan said. “We will also be promoting our Storybook Quilt project; a collection of quilts and corresponding books geared to children and able to be loaned to schools and libraries. We will have small quilted items, full size quilts and baskets to be auctioned and multiple creations to be purchased in the on-site boutique.”
This year the featured artist is Debbie Colaizzi, a local prolific quilter who specializes in paper piercing. Her works will be on display throughout the three-day show.
‘Quilts’ also will feature scheduled tutorials on wood turning and long arm quilting.
“We use the show to highlight the things we’ve been learning, promote interest in the art of quilting as well as encourage others,” Jordan said.
Show times and dates and times are: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 6; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 7. The admission fee is $5; parking is free of charge. Masks are required.
The show will serve as a collection point for the annual Peanut Butter & Jelly Drive.
Kenan Quilters Guild is open to anyone with an interest in quilts and quilt making regardless of experience. Meetings are open to all on the second Thursday of each month. More information about the show and the guild can be found at www.kenanquiltersguild.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.