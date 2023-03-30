Organizers of the Lewiston GardenFest are now recruiting both vendors as well as residents who may be interested in showcasing their own gardens for this year’s event.
Presented by Lewiston Garden Club, the 2023 Lewiston GardenFest is scheduled for June 17 and June 18 along Center Street.
“Once again, Lewiston Garden Club is excited to showcase our community’s love of gardening with our annual Lewiston GardenFest,” said Mary Ann Yates, GardenFest chair. “There’s something for everyone at the event, no matter how green your thumb may be, thanks to the support of our vendor partners and local gardeners. We encourage you to join us and celebrate summer at the Lewiston GardenFest this year.”
Businesses and vendors who sell items related to gardening, horticulture, and the outdoors, including nurseries, landscapers, garden artists, and others are encouraged to apply. Vendor applications are due by May 1 and can be downloaded at lewistongardenfest.com. The application fee varies from $150 to $275 based on the size of the vendor display.
Village and town of Lewiston residents who are interested in showcasing their own gardens are encouraged to be part of Lewiston GardenFest’s open gardens. Festival attendees can view the participating gardens only when the “Open Garden” signs are in place between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the event weekend. For more information or to download an application, visit lewistongardenfest.com. The deadline to apply for open gardens is May 20.
Lewiston GardenFest is free to attend. In addition to the garden-related vendors and open gardens to explore, the event also includes a variety of speakers and master gardeners on hand to answer questions throughout the weekend, garden-themed craft activities for children, and a container garden contest open to the public. Proceeds from Lewiston GardenFest go to beautification efforts and scholarships for local youth. For more information, visit lewistongardenfest.com.
