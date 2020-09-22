FILE - This Jan. 31, 2018 photo, provided by the New York State Department of Corrections, shows Mark David Chapman, the man who killed John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment in 1980. Chapman said he was seeking glory and deserved the death penalty for the “despicable” act. Chapman made the comments in response to questions last month from a parole board, which denied him parole for an 11th time. (New York State Department of Corrections via AP, File)