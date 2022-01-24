Lee Enterprises asks investors to help fight off hedge fund

The Omaha World Herald building is seen in downtown Omaha, Neb. Newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises is asking its shareholders to help it fight off a hostile takeover offer from Alden Global Capital. The publisher of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Buffalo News and dozens of other newspapers, including nearly every daily newspaper in Nebraska, sent a letter to shareholders Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 asking them to support its board nominees in the dispute with Alden. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)