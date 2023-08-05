FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks about the verdicts in the Proud Boys trial, May 4, 2023, at the Department of Justice in Washington. The Justice Department is facing the biggest test in its history in the prosecution of former President Donald Trump. It is navigating unprecedented conditions in American democracy while trying to fight back against relentless attacks on its own credibility and that of the U.S. election system. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)