Judge conditionally approves Purdue Pharma opioid settlement

Associated PressIn this Aug. 9 file photo, the outline of a protester’s body with a message is seen on the sidewalk outside the courthouse where the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy is taking place in White Plains, N.Y. A federal bankruptcy judge on Wednesday, Sept. 1, gave conditional approval to a sweeping, potentially $10 billion plan submitted by OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to settle a mountain of lawsuits over its role in the opioid crisis that has killed a half-million Americans over the past two decades.