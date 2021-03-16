FILE - This April 24, 2019 photo shows photographs of descendants of enslaved people who were sold by Georgetown University and the Maryland Jesuits to southern Louisiana in 1838. In March 2021, the U.S.-based branch of the Jesuits has unveiled ambitious plans for a “truth and reconciliation” initiative in partnership with descendants of slaves once owned by the religious order. The Jesuits pledge to raise $100 million within five years; the broader goal is to raise $1 billion from an array of donors in pursuit of racial justice and racial healing. (Claire Vail/American Ancestors/New England Historic Genealogical Society via AP)