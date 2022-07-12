A man who joined the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol apologized Tuesday to officers who protected the building after telling lawmakers that he regrets being duped by the former president’s lies of election fraud.
During a hearing before the U.S. House committee that’s investigating the insurrection, Stephen Ayres testified that he felt called by former President Donald Trump to come to Washington. He described being swept up by Trump’s bogus claims, and believing as he marched to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 that Trump would join them there and that there was still a chance the election could be overturned. “I felt like I had like horse blinders on. I was locked in the whole time,” said Ayres, who is scheduled to be sentenced in September after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor in the riot.
His message to others: “Take the blinders off, make sure you step back and see what’s gong on before it’s too late.”
“It changed my life,” he said. “And not for the good.”
Ayres, who was not accused of any violence or destruction on Jan. 6, said he worked for a cabinet company in northeast Ohio for 20 years, but lost his job and sold his home after the riot. He was joined by his wife at the hearing.
After the hearing, Ayres approached officers in the committee room who have testified about being verbally and physically attacked by the angry mob. Ayres apologized for his actions to Capitol Police Officers Aquilino Gonell and Harry Dunn, Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges and former MPD officer Michael Fanone.
The officers appeared to have different responses to Ayres’ attempt to make amends.
Fanone told The Associated Press that the apology was not necessary because “it doesn’t do s- — for me.” Hodges said on CNN that he accepted the apology, adding that “you have to believe that there are people out there who can change.”
Gonell, who recently found out that the injuries he succumbed to on Jan. 6 won’t allow him to be a part of the force any longer, said he accepted the sentiment from Ayres, but it doesn’t amount to much.
“He still has to answer for what he did legally. and to his God. So it’s up to him,” the former sergeant said.
Dunn, who didn’t stand up when Ayres approached him, said he does not accept his apology.
The Jan. 6 House committee that’s investigating the insurrection sought to use Ayres’ testimony to show how Trump’s Dec. 19, 2020, tweet calling his supporters to Washington mobilized not only violent far-right extremist groups, but average Americans to descend on the nation’s capital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.