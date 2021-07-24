FILE - In this Jan. 27, 1987, file photo, Jackie Mason poses in his dressing with a globe as he stars in his own Broadway show in New York. Mason, a rabbi-turned-jokester whose feisty brand of standup comedy got laughs from nightclubs in the Catskills to West Coast talk shows and Broadway stages, has died. He was 93. Mason died Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Manhattan, the celebrity lawyer Raoul Felder told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Carlos Rene Perez, File)