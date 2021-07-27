A pickup truck with a Confederate flag-themed decal is parked outside the Reception and Medical Center, the state's prison hospital where new inmates are processed, in Lake Butler, Fla., Friday, April 16, 2021. In 2013, at a prison dorm room in the facility, Warren Williams, a Black inmate who suffered from severe anxiety and depression, found himself in front of Thomas Driver, a white prison guard, after he lost his identification badge, a prison infraction. (AP Photo/David Goldman)