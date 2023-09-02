This image provided by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shows the Aditya-L1 spacecraft lifts off on board a satellite launch vehicle from the space center in Sriharikota, India, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. India launched its first space mission to study the sun on Saturday, less than two weeks after a successful uncrewed landing near the south polar region of the moon. (Indian Space Research Organisation via AP)