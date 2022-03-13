In Russian invasion of Ukraine, Cold War echoes reverberate

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. High 31F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.