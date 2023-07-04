FILE - Supporters wave flags as they wait for the motorcade of former President Donald Trump to arrive at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., March 25, 2023. Millions of Americans will attend parades, fireworks, barbecues and other Independence Day events on Tuesday, celebrating the courage and sacrifices of the nation’s 18th century patriots who fought for the nation’s independence from England and what they considered an unjust government. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)