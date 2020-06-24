Icons of 1960s civil rights movement voice cautious optimism

The Associated Press This June 26, 1966 file photo shows thousands of civil rights marchers fall in behind their leaders on the last leg of the Mississippi March in Tougaloo, Mississippi. In the front row left to right are: the Rev. Ralph Abernathy, Juanita Abernathy, Mrs.Coretta Scott King, Dr. King, James Meredith, Stokely Carmichael of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (looking back) and Floyd B. McKissick, National Director of the Congress Racial Equality.