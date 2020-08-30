'How dare we not vote?' Black voters organize after DC march

Walter Carter, 74, of Woodbridge, Va., who attended the original March on Washington, attends 2020's March on Washington on Friday at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech. "This March is a celebration anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington," says Carter, "and the issues are very similar even though so much time has passed." (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)