How Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos will soar into space

In this Jan. 14, 2021 photo made available by Blue Origin, the New Shepard NS-14 rocket lifts off from Launch Site One in West Texas. On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Blue Origin’s 60-foot (18-meter) New Shepard rocket will accelerate toward space at three times the speed of sound, or Mach 3, before separating from the capsule and returning for an upright landing. (Blue Origin via AP)