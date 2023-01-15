Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., talks to reporters as he walks to the House chamber, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday. In a letter, Sunday, Jan. 15, to the White House, Comer, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, says he wants to see the documents and communications related to searches that have uncovered classified documents at President Joe Biden’s home and former office as well as visitor logs of the president’s Wilmington, Delaware, home from Jan. 20, 2021, to present. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)