Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Windy. Snow will taper off and end this evening leading to cloudy conditions late. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy. Snow will taper off and end this evening leading to cloudy conditions late. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.