Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Thunder is possible early. Low near 60F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Thunder is possible early. Low near 60F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.