U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo and Niagara Falls, has asked the head of Amtrak to do what he can to speed up efforts to streamline the inspection process and promote faster rail travel at the U.S.-Canada border in Niagara Falls.
In a letter sent Tuesday, Higgins urged Amtrak Chief Executive Officer Stephen J. Gardner to work with government agencies in the U.S. and Canada to improve the inspections process for the Maple Leaf route, which stretches from New York to Toronto, via Rail Canada north of the border. The route includes more than 20 stops between the two countries. In Niagara Falls, passengers crossing the border are required to exit the train with their luggage at both stations — the one in the United States and the one in Niagara Falls, Ontario — for inspection by agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Canada Border Services Agency.
Higgins noted that, on the American side, the $40 million Niagara Falls International Railway Station, built in 2016, was designed to accommodate U.S. and Canadian inspections.
He also noted that a report on Amtrak Cross Border Operations, required under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, suggests that “consolidating the two current operations into one location would expedite border inspections, and Amtrak stands ready to facilitate the necessary discussions among the involved parties to explore such a possibility.”
“With thoughtful coordination, we can reduce travel time, improve the passenger experience, increase ridership, and build stronger cross-border economies," Higgins wrote. "Now is the time to get this done.”
Higgins’ 26th Congressional District is home to three Amtrak stations, including the terminal in Niagara Falls. As co-chair of the Northern Border Caucus, he has been a vocal advocate for policies and projects that enhance the U.S.-Canada relationship.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law included $66 billion for passenger and freight rail between 2022-2026, including $22 billion for Amtrak.
