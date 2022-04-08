Heritage area walk celebrates wellness

The Niagara Falls National Heritage Area (NFNHA) and Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative (CHNFC) are partnering to host Walk With Us, a 5K wellness walk, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, beginning at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center at 825 Depot Ave. West.
The walk offers an opportunity for members of the community to participate in a physical activity that also improves mental health while engaging in social connection. Those interested in participating in the walk can find more information and register at https://www.healthierniagarafalls.org/events/walk-with-us-2022
The walk has two routes, the first of which is 1.5 miles and follows the Niagara Gorge Trail toward Whirlpool State Park where there are restrooms.The second route is about 3 miles total and goes to Devil’s Hole and back to the Heritage Center.
Walk With Us was created in 2021, and was designed as a way to combat the isolation and sedentary lifestyle many people had experienced due to the pandemic. The event had a turnout of a few hundred participants of all ages and abilities, as it is accessible for everyone in the community.
Brian Archie, co-chair for the Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative, is again looking forward to the walk, and hopes it will continue each year.
“Walking is an accessible, mindful exercise that can help us work through negative emotions,” Archie said. “Exercise, getting outside, and safely being around others are all important ways that we can help prevent current or future mental health crises.”
For any service providers who would like to have a table set up at the event, visit https://www.healthierniagarafalls.org/get-involved.
