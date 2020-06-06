NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO - A rescue team in a helicopter managed to pull to safety a man who was clinging to a rock along the lower Niagara River on the Canadian side of the Niagara Gorge on Saturday afternoon.
A rescuer who was tethered to the helicopter managed to reach the man and they were both lifted out at 2:53 p.m.
The rescue crew with the male victim returned to land at Rainbow Helicopter base in Canada.
The successful effort followed reports of a firefighter who was part of the initial rescue team being swept up in the rushing water and down the river. The firefighter has not been located.
This is a developing story and the newspaper will continue to provide additional information as it is made available.
