The Niagara Falls Planning Board will hold a public hearing on April 12 on the first application for a high-energy use industry operating permit in the city.
The application, from Northeast Data, doing business as BlockFusion, a cryptocurrency mining operator, has also been referred to the Falls Zoning Board of Appeals by the city council. The planning and zoning boards will make recommendations regarding the application and send those back to the council for a final determination on the request for an operating permit.
If the council approves the BlockFusion application, it will mark the first high-energy use industry operating permit to be granted under the city’s revised zoning code which places new restrictions on those industries, including data centers and cannabis cultivation operations.
During the planning board's meeting on Wednesday evening, members also held a 20-minute public hearing on a proposed new ordinance that will amend the Falls zoning code to set out regulations that will govern the location and hours of operation for stores to sell pot and where cannabis can be legally cultivated in the city.
While the hearing was open to the public, Michael Gawel, a representative for a company seeking to open a marijuana dispensary in the city, was the only speaker. Gawel is also an endorsed Republican candidate for a seat on the city council in the 2023 general election.
In response to a question from Gawel, City Planner Kevin Forma explained that the zoning code changes were made at the direction of the state’s Office of Cannabis Management and that the director of the office has made clear that local municipalities can only adopt the rules and regulations put forward by the state.
"No, we can't make anything more restrictive," Forma said. "The ordinance, as written, is not to be more restrictive than what the state allows."
Gawel complained that there are dozens of unlicensed stores already selling marijuana and related products throughout the city. Forma said enforcement of licensing requirements for the sale and cultivation of marijuana is "entirely on the state."
Under the new ordinance, cannabis dispensaries that engage in sales only can operate between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. and may not operate for more than 70 hours a week. Dispensaries that allow on-site consumption may operate from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. with the same 70-hour weekly restriction.
Retail dispensaries may not be located within 500 feet of a “community facility” and on-site consumption dispensaries can not be located within 1,000 feet of similar operations, within 500 feet of a school, within 200 feet of a house of worship or 500 feet of a “community facility.”
Planning Board Chair Tony Palmer said he found those restrictions "strange."
"You can have one close to a church but not close to a community facility or school," Palmer said. "I just found that strange."
Dispensaries are subject to yearly inspections by the city’s department of code enforcement. Forma noted that dispensaries are limited to retail zones, while cultivation is only permitted in industrial zones.
In January, the Niagara County Planning Board failed to recommend the new ordinance. The county board members raised a host of objections that ranged from the ordinance not being specific on locations for sale or cultivation, to a sense that the city will see “little financial benefit” from the cannabis industry.
The planning board set an April 12 vote to make its recommendation on the ordinance. After the planning board's action, the city council will consider final approval of the ordinance.
The ordinance would take effect immediately after the council’s approval.
The zoning code changes will not effect a nearly completed dispensary being built by the Seneca Nation of Indians adjacent to the Seneca Niagara Casino. That dispensary will be located on sovereign Native American land and not subject to state or local laws.
While the planning board considers the BlockFusion operating permit application, the company has ceased operating its mining facility on Frontier Avenue. BlockFusion shutdown operations in November, after the city notified the company that it was in violation of new high-energy use industry zoning code amendments.
The city also sought a preliminary injunction to block continued mining at two other cryptocurrency mining facilities in the Falls.
Officials said BlockFusion immediately filed its application for an operating permit and made changes to comply with the new zoning code requirements. In December, the city asked for some “supplemental changes” to the application. BlockFusion said it promptly complied with that request.
An attorney for BlockFusion, William Rossi, has repeatedly said his client wants to do business in the Falls.
“It’s important to them to do this right,” Rossi said. “I would be willing to cooperate in anyway possible.”
