ALBANY -- Six New York state parole officers based in Niagara Falls tested positive this week for the coronavirus, CNHI has learned.
The officers come in regular contact with convicted felons under their supervision. The fact that they are now infected with COVID-19 was confirmed by Wayne Spence, president of the Public Employees Federation, the union for managerial and professional state employees.
Parole officers must work from state offices due to the fact they need access to sensitive online criminal justice data, which they can only get by logging on to state computers they cannot take home, Spence noted.
Parolees, meanwhile, are required to periodically report in person to their parole officers as part of their release conditions.
"It's impossible to have social distancing in a parole office," said Spence, who rose to the top position at PEF after serving as a state parole officer. "It's just not feasible."
Spence said he was disappointed he was not notified of the Niagara Falls infections directly by administrators at the state Department of Correctional Services and Community Supervision (DOCC). The agency,, controlled by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, controls both the prison system and parole.
Officials at DOCCS offered no immediate comment in response to questions posed by CNHI.
Spence said he learned of the cluster of infections directly from a parole officer with knowledge of the situation Thursday.
Only 10 parole officers are assigned to the Niagara Falls office, meaning more than half are now dealing with the infection, and the others are expected to get tested.
The infections were confirmed as parole officers throughout the state are preparing for annual Halloween visits to the homes of convicted sex offenders in an effort to protect children from known potential predators.
CNHI reported this week the state has released nearly 800 parole violators from the prisons as part of an effort to reduce density in the prisons amid the pandemic.
Spence said the release of those former inmates will put additional strains on the parole officers who supervise them.
"We are going to need additional resources, and when I say resources, I mean additional manpower," he said.
Revoking the parole of the offenders who have since been released required considerable work on the part of parole officers who are now frustrated that the same offenders are now back in communities despite their violations of the conditions of their previous release, Spence said.
"When you see what is going on with bail reform and then you compound that by putting additional parolees out on the streets then you have a perfect storm," said Spence, who linked a wave of shootings this year in upstate cities to the state's current policies on criminal justice.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
