Gorge repairs, upgrades close trails

Flooding from the July rainstorms created a massive washout along the Great Gorge Railway trail in the lower Niagara River gorge and there is no timetable for repairs.
“While we were hopeful that we could clear the way, unfortunately there isn’t a quick fix to allow safe passage and a more detailed review of potential solutions will be necessary” Angela Berti, a state parks spokesperson said.
The stairs connecting the Niagara Scenic Parkway to the Whirlpool State Park Stairs at the end of Vanderbilt Avenue are temporarily fenced off as well. A section of trail along the top is also blocked off for the storage of equipment related to the stairs project Berti said.
Berti said in an unrelated, and more serious matter, parks officials are reviewing existing signage and working to determine if any other steps can be taken to improve safety in the lower gorge. The action follows the recent death of Kameron Stenzel, in the area known as the flats just above the Whirlpool.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.