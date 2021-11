GOP-majority court chosen to consider Biden vaccine mandate

FILE - Registered nurse, Noleen Nobleza, center, inoculates Julio Quinones with a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic set up in the parking lot of CalOptima in Orange, Calif., on Aug. 28, 2021. The fate of President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for larger private employers may come down to a lottery that determines which federal circuit court will consider the matter. Conservative groups have filed challenges to the rule in right-leaning courts, while unions that argue the rule doesn’t go far enough have done so in left-leaning courts. The multiple cases are expected to be consolidated, and it will be up to a random drawing â€" expected on Tuesday, Nov. 16 -- to determine where that will be. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)