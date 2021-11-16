GOP-majority court chosen to consider Biden vaccine mandate

FILE - Registered nurse, Noleen Nobleza, center, inoculates Julio Quinones with a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic set up in the parking lot of CalOptima in Orange, Calif., on Aug. 28, 2021. The fate of President Joe Bidenâs vaccine mandate for larger private employers may come down to a lottery that determines which federal circuit court will consider the matter. Conservative groups have filed challenges to the rule in right-leaning courts, while unions that argue the rule doesnât go far enough have done so in left-leaning courts. The multiple cases are expected to be consolidated, and it will be up to a random drawing â" expected on Tuesday, Nov. 16 -- to determine where that will be. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)