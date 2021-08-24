This September 12, 2018 photo provided by the Great Lakes Fishery Commission shows a lake trout swimming off Isle Royale, Mich., in Lake Superior. Lake trout were once the most dominant fish predator fish species in the Great Lakes but declined in the 20th century because of attacks from invasive sea lamprey, plus overfishing and pollution. Researchers announced Tuesday, Aug, 24, 2021, that they have completed work on mapping a reference genome for lake trout, which will help researchers working to restore the fish in the Great Lakes and elsewhere across North America. (Andrew Muiri/Great Lakes Fishery Commission via AP)