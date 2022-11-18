Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming windy with snow squalls developing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming windy with snow squalls developing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands.