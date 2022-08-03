A long-term plan to remove the remainder of the parkway formerly known as the Robert Moses Parkway’s took a step forward on Wednesday.
The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preserve Niagara River Greenway Fund Standing Committee has agreed to allocate $1.5 million to support "scoping work" for the project’s next phase. Scoping involves hiring consultants for the project who will create design concepts, solicit public input, and create a project timeline.
The first phase of the project removed a 2-mile stretch the parkway from Main Street to Findlay Drive and resulted in the reconstruction of Whirlpool Street and a segment of Third Street to accommodate additional traffic.
The second phase, which is now under consideration, would focus on removing the section of the parkway - now officially known as the Niagara Scenic Parkway - from Findlay Road to the Town of Lewiston.
Mark Mistretta, the director of state parks for the western district, said the project is still in an early stage, noting that the process of securing a consultant for the work could take four to five months.
State officials have said that a funding source would still need to be identified to move the project off the drawing board and into the parkway removal phase. The entire project could take as long as five years, state officials have said.
Residents who attended Wednesday's meeting expressed support for additional parkway removal, with one saying that traffic studies showed negligible impact on Lewiston Road with one additional car every five minutes, and another saying they could not think of any downsides to this.
Ron Peters, the deputy director of the Niagara Region for New York State Parks, said there would be ample opportunities for further public input as the process moved along.
Louis Paonessa, one of the standing committee members who represents the New York Power Authority, said the authority is in the process of replacing the bridges that go across the Robert Moses dam, so it makes sense for their project to be part of this one. He said the authority had planned on beginning public outreach for the project in 2022, but NYS Parks urged the authority to delay the project until Phase 2 of the parkway removal had been scoped out.
The State Parks Standing Committee receives funds from the New York Power Authority as part of a settlement agreement related to the 50-year license received by the power authority in 2007 for the operation of the Niagara Power Project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.