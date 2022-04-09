Freeze-overs on portions of Great Lakes are happening less frequently

TRAVERSE CITY — West Grand Traverse Bay officially hasn’t frozen over this winter, and long-term trends show that’s becoming the norm.
Heather Smith, baykeeper for the nonprofit Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay, said the bay’s west arm didn’t freeze from its southern shore to Power Island, as it did in 2019 — the ice in March 2019 was solid enough that more than 100 people skied, biked or trekked to Power Island from Old Mission Peninsula, as previously reported.
Records dating back to 1852 show that in recent decades, those freeze-overs are happening less frequently, Smith said. Averages from 1980 on show it’s happened about 40 percent of the time, compared to nearly 80 percent of winters in the preceding decades.
“There certainly has been a shift in the last several decades,” she said. “We’re less likely to have a frozen west arm of Grand Traverse Bay.”
Water temperatures can vary considerably from year to year, but overall the Great Lakes have gradually been getting warmer, Smith said.
That impacts everything from aquatic wildlife to the lake levels themselves — no ice cover in winter leads to more evaporation, pushing down lake levels. And some fish spawn under near-shore ice and rely on it to protect their eggs through winter waves, for example.
Underwater impacts on aquatic habitat during winter months are something of a mystery, said Hans VanSumeren, director of Great Lakes Water Studies Institute at Northwest Michigan College. That’s because colder months have been a void for researchers for many years.
Emerging technologies can change this, especially self-piloting underwater probes and other vessels — SailDrone’s recent trips in Lake Michigan are a good example, VanSumeren said. They can gather data in conditions that keep crewed research vessels docked, and their lower operating costs can recoup the steep initial investment (high-end deep ocean submersibles can fetch several million, he said).
Around the Great Lakes, ice coverage has been fairly close to average, VanSumeren said. That defies early predictions that there wouldn’t be much at all.
“It was, I think, a different year than maybe what some of the forecasters were predicting,” he said.
Both Smith and VanSumeren pointed to blustery winds as one reason that ice coverage wasn’t more widespread despite frigid January and February weather. Those winds can churn up warmer water, especially since water temperatures were higher than usual going into the winter.
That’s been the trend as of late, and not just at the surface, VanSumeren said. Warmer temperatures throughout the water column means even longer stretches of colder weather are needed to cool down the Great Lakes each winter.
“We’ve been steadily increasing in average temperatures over the years, which definitely will play a role in long-term ice projections,” he said.
At least, that’s what should happen, agreed Jia Wang, research ice climatologist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory. Over time that trend would lead to no lake ice in a few to several decades.
But Wang said he doubts that’ll happen, even if the ice that does form does so later and doesn’t stick around long.
That describes 2021-22 so far: Lake Michigan started to freeze 20 days later than average, coverage levels swung wildly from week to week and it’s looking like it’ll recede early, he said.
Lake Superior has been impacted the most by this gradual warming trend, Wang said. It’s deep — 489 feet on average and 1,332 feet at its deepest, according to GLERL. So the huge mass of water retains its heat longer than more shallow lakes. Even in winters when ice forms around the shores, the middle of the lake remains open water.
That creates a feedback loop, Wang said. Water absorbs sunlight while ice reflects it back, so as ice cover shrinks, the lakes keep getting warmer.
Figuring out long-term ice cover trends is complicated because the climate pattern over the Great Lakes is complicated, too — Wang said he’s been studying it for 15 years, and this winter has been especially tricky.
Weather over the Great Lakes is influenced by a push-and-pull between four different cycles of air pressure, ocean temperature and wind changes called oscillations, Wang said. Those push around jet streams that span both the north and south hemisphere — the westerly jet stream that makes winters around the Great Lakes so wily often looks like a snake crawling across North America when mapped, Wang said.
One of those cycles, the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, is the driver behind the climate phenomenon of the same name — and its opposite, La Niña, Wang said.
El Niño happens when above-average sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean along the equator weaken or even reverse easterly winds, and La Niña conditions are caused by below-average water surface temps, according to NOAA’s Climate.gov. The two happen back and forth every few years.
Another cycle has a much longer turnaround, the Atlantic Multi-decadal Oscillation, Wang said.
It’s currently in a warming phase, and has been since the 1990s, according to NOAA’s Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory.
This, coupled with gradual warming brought by climate change, brings warmer temperatures to the region, Wang said. But once the oscillation changes to a cooling phase in another 20 to 40 years, it’ll cancel out the effects of that gradual warming.
It’s not the only oscillation impacting Great Lakes weather — there’s a Pacific Decadal Oscillation, too, with a period of every 10 to 20 years, and another over the North Atlantic, Wang said.
And the cycle behind El Niño and La Niña has a nonlinear impact on the region’s winters, Wang said. That means both conditions tend to bring warmer temperatures, while average water surface temperatures in the mid-Pacific result in colder weather.
“No single pattern can dominate our weather this year,” he said. “It’s very complicated.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.