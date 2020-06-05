A group of protesters made their way down to the Niagara Falls police headquarters building on Main Street on Friday evening where they said a collective prayer and released helium balloons as part of a demonstration designed to raise awareness about racial equality and social injustice.
More than 100 people participated in the demonstration, which also included a moment of silence lasting eight minutes and 46 seconds, the same amount of time George Floyd had an officer's knee pressed to his neck before his death in Minneapolis.
Some participants, using megaphones, discussed the need for changes in the makeup and practices of local law enforcement. Others called on city officials to do more to provide additional resources where they needed in city neighborhoods, with some suggesting a new community center should be a priority.
The protest started at Hyde Park earlier in the evening. Following a group prayer, participants walked down Pine Avenue to Portage Road and on to Main Street. As they walked, leaders of the demonstration led the crowd in chanting George Floyd's name, "Black Lives Matter" and other slogans that have been been voiced by protesters involved in similar marches across the state and the nation.
There were no reported incidents of any incidents involving violence or property destruction, which was a concern raised by some community members as the protest was being organized earlier this week.
City leaders, including Mayor Robert Restaino and police Superintendent Tom Licata, who participated in the walk and were on hand for Friday's demonstration, said the city worked with the organizer of the event and expressed confidence throughout the week that it would be conducted peacefully.
