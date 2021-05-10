Visitors look from the observation platform at the Flight 93 National Memorial under a cloudy sky on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Shanksville, Pa. The National Park Service memorial to the people who died on United Airlines Flight 93 is hard to find on a map — as the Sept, 11, 2001, terrorist attack itself slips deeper into the nation's collective memory. Families of Flight 93's 40 passengers and crew members are trying something new to change that: an annual award for heroism. Nominations open Monday through the nonprofit group, Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)