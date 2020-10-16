Multi-vehicle accident on NF Blvd.

Police and other first responders were called Friday afternoon to the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and 77th Street following a multi-vehicle accident. One of the vehicles, shown here in this photo, struck a utility pole, causing the pole to fall onto the building where Buzzy's pizzeria is located. 

 Photo by RobShots

Multiple first responders, including members of the Niagara Falls Police Department, are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident that resulted in one car crashing into a telephone poll on Niagara Falls Boulevard near the intersection of 77th Street.

Initial reports from the scene indicate that four or five vehicles are involved, with one of the vehicles striking a utility pole that toppled over onto the building where Buzzy's pizzeria is located. 

One person was transported from the scene by ambulance, according to initial reports.

The accident remains under investigation and additional information will be provided as it is made available. 

