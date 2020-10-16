Multiple first responders, including members of the Niagara Falls Police Department, are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident that resulted in one car crashing into a telephone poll on Niagara Falls Boulevard near the intersection of 77th Street.
Initial reports from the scene indicate that four or five vehicles are involved, with one of the vehicles striking a utility pole that toppled over onto the building where Buzzy's pizzeria is located.
One person was transported from the scene by ambulance, according to initial reports.
The accident remains under investigation and additional information will be provided as it is made available.
