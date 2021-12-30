First Day a good day for hiking

We’ve always been an outdoors family, from cabin camping at Letchworth State Park when our kids were infants, a tradition that continues today, to always taking the second Monday in October off for a Columbus Day hike.
Along the way, things changed. The kids got older. We started calling it Indigenous People’s Day.
Then came involvement in Boy Scouts and camping at Stonehaven, Schoellkopf, Scouthaven and even a trip to Philmont.
When we locked down for Covid, I had no office to go to and Beth wasn’t working much either.
We started venturing anywhere we could within an hour of our home, then in Clarence. We became more in tune with our own backyard as well. For example, I began noticing bluebirds had taken up residence in a hole in a birch tree previously occupied by chickadees and cuckoos were calling from the back of our property.
We ventured to Iroquois National Wildlife Preserve for bird walks and took in things like an ovenbird and a yellow-rumped warbler.
We journeyed to Lockport Nature Trail, found the waterfall and gigantic oak.
We took drove south to the Western New York Land Conservancy College Lodge Forest. We also visited Beaver Meadow as well as Stella Niagara in Youngstown.
Along Lake Ontario, we made our way to Olcott for a snowy owl and Four Mile Creek and Golden Hill for long walks.
We also prowled Bond Lake (now Clyde Burmaster Park), marveling at the disc golf course, lakes and trees.
Another day, brought us on a bike ride from Gasport to Middleport along the Canalway Trail. I think we found Pony's and had a beer.
The point of this rambling is that despite my goal of hiking the Niagara River Gorge at least once a week in the new year, there is natural beauty all around us and no time better to make this a year you explore than January 1.
You can easily Google directions for any of the above mentioned places or, if you like, take advantage of the First Day hike series offered by the State Department of Environmental Conservation.
The below listed hikes are Saturday, Jan. 1 unless otherwise noted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.