Multiple crews from the Niagara Falls Fire Department were called Friday morning to respond to a report of a bale fire at the Greenpac plant at 47th Street and Frontier Avenue in the City of Niagara Falls.
A 2014 paper bale fire at the site burned for five days and required a large-scale response from multiple fire crews in the Falls and surrounding communities.
The Niagara Gazette is monitoring the situation and will provide additional information as it is made available.
