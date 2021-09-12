Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 75F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.