Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.