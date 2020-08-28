A Niagara Falls woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal motor vehicle accident that happened in the city on July 4.
The Niagara Falls Police Department and the Niagara County District Attorney’s office announced the arrest of Breanna Best, 24, of the Falls. Best was the driver of the vehicle involved in the Independence Day car crash that killed Falls resident Precious Cox and injured two other passengers. The crash occurred at the intersection of Hyde Park Boulevard and Porter Road.
Best was arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on charges of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, four counts of driving while intoxicated by drugs and alcohol, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and reckless driving. She is also facing several motor vehicle violations, including driving while registration suspended, speed in zone, no seat belt, no insurance and un-inspected motor vehicle and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
At arraignment, Best was released with non-monetary bail conditions including probation supervision, a GPS monitor and a curfew. The case was investigated by the Niagara Falls Police Department's Crash Management Unit. The prosecution will be handled by the district attorney’s vehicular crimes bureau.
Best is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 16, 2020 for a preliminary hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.