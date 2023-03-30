Niagara Falls police are investigating an accident involving a city patrol car and another vehicle that collided Thursday morning near the intersection of Lockport Street and Elm Court.
Following the accident, the officer and the driver of the other vehicle - a Cadillac SUV - were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Initial reports indicated that the Cadillac SUV attempted to make a left turn onto Lockport Street from Elm Court in front of the patrol car, which was traveling west on Lockport Street.
The Niagara Falls Police Department's Traffic Division's Crash Management team was called to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
