Falls shooting probe

Niagara Falls police are investigating a shooting that occurred just after midnight Wednesday in the 7600 block of Buffalo Avenue. Initial reports indicate that a male was struck in the chest by a gunshot and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. The victim's condition is not known. The matter remains under investigation. 

 Photo by RobShots

Niagara Falls police are investigating a shooting near a convenience store on Buffalo Avenue in the LaSalle section of the city. 

Initial reports indicate that a male in his 20s was shot once in the chest at just after midnight Wednesday outside the 7-11 in the 7600 block of Buffalo Avenue. Reports indicate that the victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. His condition is not known. 

Reports from the scene indicate that investigators found blood on the sidewalk outside the convenience store as well as a bullet casing across the street. 

The matter remains under investigation. 

Tags

Recommended for you