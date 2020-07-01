Niagara Falls police are investigating a shooting near a convenience store on Buffalo Avenue in the LaSalle section of the city.
Initial reports indicate that a male in his 20s was shot once in the chest at just after midnight Wednesday outside the 7-11 in the 7600 block of Buffalo Avenue. Reports indicate that the victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. His condition is not known.
Reports from the scene indicate that investigators found blood on the sidewalk outside the convenience store as well as a bullet casing across the street.
The matter remains under investigation.
