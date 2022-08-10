A Niagara Falls police car collided with another vehicle early Wednesday at the intersection of 18th Street and Pierce Avenue.
Reports from the scene indicate that the officer was en route to a call in the area when the accident occurred at around 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The driver of the Toyota Camry that was involved in the accident was transported to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. Reports from the scene indicate that the officer who was driving the police car was taken to the hospital by another officer. The injuries to both the driver and the officer appeared to be non-life-threatening.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
