The Niagara Falls Planning Board will meet Wednesday night to hear public comment on proposed changes to the city’s zoning code that would apply new restrictions to and limit the locations of high-energy use industries such as bitcoin mining operations and marijuana grow-ops.
The hearing is the next step in a frantic rush by the city council to adopt the zoning code amendments before the expiration, in September, of a moratorium on the siting on new high-energy use facilities in the city.
The council first adopted the six-month moratorium on “the creation, establishment, development, construction, expansion, enlargement, and operation of commercial data centers” in the city in December. The moratorium, which also includes bitcoin mining operations and cannabis cultivation, was later extended to Sept. 13.
The planning board will consider the comments made at the public hearing and send a recommendation for approval of the amendments or proposed changes back to the city council.
Currently, high-energy use facilities, like data centers and bitcoin mining operations, are restricted to land in the city that is zoned as industrial. The proposed amendments would designate the cannabis cultivation industry as high-energy use as well.
The proposed amendments would also act as a so-called “overlay” to the current industrial zoning requirements, adding new restrictions for high-energy use facilities. Those restrictions would apply to issues such as noise levels and the replacement of grid energy with renewable energy.
Cryptocurrency mining facilities would be required to develop or purchase “sufficient renewable energy to offset 100% of the electricity to be consumed by (its) operations.” High-energy use facilities would also be barred from creating electrical interference with nearby communications facilities.
The amendments also set strict noise level requirements, measured not from the facility boundaries but at the closest nearby residential property.
In order to complete the process of amending the zoning code prior to the expiration of the siting moratorium, the city council has also “ordered” the planning board to meet Aug. 10 to consider a recommendation on the amendments. The planning board, like the city council, does not normally schedule meetings in the month of August.
The council set its own public hearing on the zoning code changes for Aug. 17. That schedule would allow the council to take a final action on the change at its next regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 7.
The zoning code amendments have already been approved and recommended by the Niagara County Planning Board. The county board voted unanimously, on July 18, to recommend the changes, but suggested that the council consider further clarifying its definition of a “high-energy use” industry and further define the noise level regulations.
