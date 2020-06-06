Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino joined members of the community organization, The Niagara Falls Peacemakers, and a group of residents at the corner of Ontario Avenue and Whirlpool Street on Saturday before taking part in a cross-border demonstration honoring George Floyd.
The Niagara Falls Review in Ontario reported that thousands of people peacefully marched down Victoria Avenue, Bridge Street and River Road in Niagara Falls, Canada before pausing near the Whirlpool Bridge to show solidarity with fellow demonstrators who gathered near the bridge on the American side.
The Whirlpool Bridge was closed throughout the day to accommodate the demonstrators who gathered together in an effort to raise awareness of racial equality and social injustice in the wake of the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
