Renae Kimble knew Shirley Hamilton as a woman who loved to laugh, cook, read and, most especially, spend time with her children, family members and friends.
She also knew Hamilton, who passed away on March 26 at the age of 66, as a "justice warrior," the type of person who put her whole heart and soul into fighting for causes she felt were important.
"She was never afraid to speak truth to power," Kimble said. "I know that is a cliched term, but she truly believed in that."
With Hamilton's passing, Kimble said the Niagara region, including the Niagara Falls NAACP where Hamilton served as president for years, lost a "powerful voice." She said the region also lost a tireless advocate for important causes, including civil rights, labor rights, voting rights, environmental justice, justice for victims of police brutality and educational equity for children.
"A devoted mother, sister, friend, confidant and colleague, she will be missed beyond belief by all of us who loved her and who were so fortunate enough to be able to glean from her words of wisdom and work by her side in the continuing fight for racial justice and equality," Kimble said.
While the pair attended Niagara Falls High School together, Kimble said they were more casual acquaintances than friends.
In 1987, they started to get to know each other better when Kimble chose Hamilton's brother, James, as her campaign manager after she announced plans to run for Niagara Falls mayor, the first female African American candidate to do so in the city's history.
While Kimble did not win the mayoral election, the Democrat went on to become the first African American woman elected to political office in Niagara County. As a member of the county Legislature, Kimble represented the City of Niagara Falls for 18 years.
In the early 2000s, while serving as chairwoman of the county's Commerce and Economic Development Committee, Kimble appointed Hamilton to serve on the county's Industrial Development Agency board. Hamilton became the first African American woman to serve as IDA board chair in county history.
It was during that time, Kimble said, when her relationship with Hamilton really began to grow.
"I thought Shirley would be a great person to serve on the IDA because she was a real strong voice for labor issues," Kimble said. "I felt the union needed a seat at the table so I asked her to serve."
Hamilton came from a labor background. Her father, James, was a member of Laborers Local 91 and Kimble said Hamilton often attended labor meetings with her dad when she was a teenager.
Last fall, members of the local community organization the Niagara Organizing Alliance for Hope, or NOAH, honored Shirley Hamilton as one of its "labor champions" during the group's annual awards event.
"That was in her blood," Kimble said. "She felt that union rights were human rights. She believed that if, in fact, you gave people a fair minimum wage that they would be able to take care of their families. That was important to her, that individuals could raise their families with a good salary."
Born and raised in the Falls, Hamilton was the first of two children born to James and Mary Hamilton. After graduating from Niagara Falls High School, Shirley Hamilton attended the State University of New York at Buffalo where she studied electrical engineering and the Cornell University School of Labor Studies. She also became a licensed practical nurse.
A born again Christian, Hamilton also graduated from Elim Christian Fellowship through Northeastern Seminary, Sound of the Genuine. She also earned a bachelor's degree of science in social justice from Buffalo State College and a master of science degree in theology and social justice from Northeastern Seminary.
For much of her adult life - more than four decades - Hamilton worked at the New York Power Authority. Starting with the authority in 1979, she rose through the ranks from seasonal groundskeeper to being promoted as the first woman to work on the ice boom and the first female warehouse person at the Niagara Power Project. At the end of her tenure with the authority, Hamilton was a female senior operator working for the statewide entity that employs 3,200 people at 16 generating facilities across New York.
“Shirley joined the New York Power Authority almost 44 years ago at the Niagara Power Project," the power authority said in a statement recognizing Hamilton's contributions. "As one of our longest serving employees, Shirley will always be remembered for her achievement of being the first African American female control room operator at the Niagara project. She was also an advocate for civil rights in her workplace and her community, and on behalf of all of us at NYPA, we extend our deepest sympathies to Shirley’s family and friends.”
Hamilton was politically active in Niagara Falls and Niagara County politics for many years.
Chris Borgatti, chairman of the Niagara County Democratic Committee, said his party lost a "great friend" and advocate in Hamilton whom he said did a lot to contribute to the Democrats' successful campaigns on labor matters and other issues over the years. He said many members of the committee are in "disbelief" that Hamilton and her powerful presence are gone.
"She will be remembered as a dedicated advocate for social justice and organized labor," Borgatti said in a statement issued on behalf of the Democratic committee. "Shirley was deeply invested in our community and held many professional positions."
One of those positions was president of the Niagara Falls Branch of the NAACP. In 2017, Hamilton was in charge of the Falls division of the NAACP when, for the first time, the city hosted the New York State NAACP Annual Conference Convention.
In honor of Hamilton's work, Hazel Dukes, president of the NAACP New York State Conferences, is scheduled to attend her funeral services next week.
When asked about what she thought Hamilton would consider her proudest accomplishments, Kimble said two things: her work in improving the operations of the Niagara Falls Police Department and her efforts to improve and protect the local environment.
Kimble noted that Hamilton was instrumental in an effort that led to the Niagara Falls Police Department entering into a consent decree in 2010 with the office of then Attorney General Andrew Cuomo. The decree required the city to reform its police practices amid claims of excessive force and police misconduct.
"It brought justice to people who had been victimized by the police department," Kimble said. "She stood up for the rights of those who were marginalized, individuals who felt that they did not have a voice. They found out that their voice was actually heard and they received justice."
On the environmental front, Hamilton was active in numerous environmental and social justice committees and groups. In 2014, she played an active role in compelling the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to fine Covanta Niagara $67,500 for installing a smokestack that was not permitted at its Niagara Falls facility while the comment period for the company's permit renewal was still active.
In recent years, Kimble said Hamilton started devoting more of her time and attention to helping students in the Lockport and Niagara Falls school districts, especially those who were struggling academically or having difficulty succeeding in the traditional classroom setting.
"She was extremely proud of that because she felt her presence would help make our children feel safe and felt it was important for them to receive a good quality education," Kimble said.
Whatever issue she was involved in, Kimble said she believes Hamilton was effective because she did her homework, always came to an argument well prepared and was always willing to listen to those who needed her help.
"She was effective because she listened and she wanted to understand where people were coming from," Kimble said. "She didn't just jump to conclusions and she did her research regarding issues. I think anytime that you listen, that makes you an effective leader."
On a personal side, Kimble said she and others will definitely miss Hamilton's cooking and her singing. Most of all, Kimble said she will miss Hamilton's great, big laugh.
"She had a laugh that you could hear down the street," Kimble said. "When she laughed, oh my gosh, no one had a laugh like Shirley."
Hamilton is survived by her two children, Staisha D. and James C. "Mann" Hamilton II.
Visitation is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at Elim Christian Fellowship, 70 Chalmers Ave., Buffalo, with services to follow at 11 a.m. A repast will be held for friends and family from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Laborers Local 91, 4500 Witmer Industrial estates, Niagara Falls. During the repast, guests will be offered up to three minutes each to share their favorite stories about Hamilton and thoughts on her impact on their lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.