Niagara Falls Police Superintendent Tom Licata, at left, takes a knee with Falls Mayor Robert Restaino, center, and Acting Niagara County Mike Filicetti after being encouraged to do so by protesters outside the public safety building on Main Street Sunday night. The symbolic gesture relates to protesters support for Colin Kapernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who refused to stand during the National Anthem at NFL games in an effort to raise awareness about racial injustice.