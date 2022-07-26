A pair of companies with operations in Niagara Falls will benefit from allocations of low-cost hydropower as they pursue expansion projects.
The New York Power Authority's Board of Trustees on Tuesday authorized power incentives for Linde, an industrial gases and engineering company that has a hydrogen production facility in the Falls, and Niacet, a a global producer of propionate and acetate salt preservatives.
Linde was awarded a 22-MW hydropower allocation for a $75 million expansion project to further advance the firm’s production of green hydrogen. The power authority said the project is expected to create 11 new, full-time, permanent positions while retaining 81 existing jobs.
Linde’s application was also considered under the Power Authority’s green jobs evaluation criteria and supports the goals of New York’s Climate Act, according to the power authority. Linde’s expansion also furthers New York State’s Regional Clean Energy Hydrogen Hub ambitions, officials said.
Niacet was approved for a 5.1-MW hydropower allocation at its Niagara Falls facility that will expand the company’s production of diacetyl tartaric acid ester of monoglycerides. The project would increase the production of emulsifiers, which are used in baking to strengthen the gluten network in dough. Niacet’s products serve the pharmaceutical, food, feed, and technical industries, filling vital everyday needs and supporting pathogen inhibition, antibiotic formulation, and preservation systems for meat and plant-based food products.
The low-cost hydropower allocations come from the Niagara Power Project.
“Hydropower from the Niagara Power project has stimulated billions of dollars in capital investment and supports tens of thousands of Western New York jobs," said New York Power Authority Chairman and Buffalo Resident John R. Koelmel said. "The low-cost hydropower allocations approved at today’s meeting will support firms that provide important services and strengthen Western New York’s growing clean energy economy."
Low-cost Niagara hydropower is available for companies within a 30-mile radius of the Power Authority's Niagara Power Project or businesses in Chautauqua County.
