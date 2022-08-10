Falls firefighters battle 72nd Street blaze

Niagara Falls firefighters pulled a woman and a dog from a structure fire on 72nd Street early Wednesday.
Firefighters were called at 2:02 a.m. to a report of people trapped inside a burning structure in the 300 block of 72nd Street.
Police arrived on location and reported seeing fire coming from the front of the building. They were advised by a male resident that a woman was possibly still inside the first floor apartment.
Firefighters were able to knock down the bulk of the fire and make entry into the home. Firefighters located the unresponsive woman in the first floor apartment. She was extricated out the front door by firefighters, transferred over to AMR medics, and transported to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance. Reports from the scene indicated that the woman was still breathing when she was transported for medical treatment.
Upon searching the upstairs apartment, firefighters located a dog and removed it from the home. The dog is in good health and did not require any medical care. The occupants of the upstairs apartment were not home at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Photographer Rob Bennett contributed to this report.
