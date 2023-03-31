U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Niagara Falls and Buffalo, on Friday announced $250,000 in new federal funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the Niagara Falls International Airport.
The local airport is among just 33 projects receiving an award through the Federal Aviation Administration Contract Tower Competitive Grant Program.
“Infrastructure at the Niagara Falls Airport plays an important dual role of supporting airline travel as well as critical missions associated with the adjacent Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station,” Higgins said. “This is an exciting time of transformation in Western New York, with this federal infrastructure investment among the many that will deliver lasting safety and economic benefits to Niagara County and across the region.”
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, supported by Higgins, committed $15 billion to airport infrastructure. Over a five-year period, the FAA is dedicating $20 million annually specifically for air traffic control tower modernization.
The funding will begin that process at the Niagara Falls Airport, by supporting site selection work and reports necessary to advance the construction of a tower to replace the existing structure, which is more than 70 years old.
Higgins previously announced nearly $1.5 million for the Niagara Falls International Airport, operated by the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA), through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Airport Infrastructure Grant Program.
