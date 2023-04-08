One year from today, the City of Niagara Falls and other parts of Niagara County will be in the direct path of a total solar eclipse.
To be clear, it’s not expected, at least not in our region anyway, to be a standard solar eclipse experience.
Next year’s eclipse, known as the “Great North American Eclipse of 2024,” is expected to follow a path from Mexico through Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, New York, Vermont and Maine before heading into New Brunswick and Newfoundland in Canada.
Niagara Falls and parts of Niagara County, provided the weather cooperates, should get an extended look. The Falls in particular is being considered among the most favorable spots for catching an extended glimpse next year.
“Austin and Dallas, Texas, will enjoy totality for over four minutes (twice that of 2017’s “Great American Eclipse”), and only slightly less will be visible from Indianapolis, Niagara Falls, and Montreal,” the online publication, Travel and Leisure, noted in its Great Northern Eclipse travel guide. “Just like in 2017, anyone standing outside of the 100 miles-wide path of totality will see a partial solar eclipse. New York will see an 89-percent eclipsed sun, while Los Angeles will see 49 percent, Las Vegas 51 percent, Denver 65 percent, Washington D.C. 87 percent, Columbus, Ohio 99 percent, and San Antonio, Texas a staggeringly close 99.9 percent.”
A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun. During a solar eclipse, the sky darkens as if it were dawn or dusk.
In preparation for next year’s celestial event, representatives from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation have scheduled a “solar eclipse prep pop up event.”
From 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at Terrapin Point on Goat Island, state parks representatives will be hand to discuss what to expect and how to safely enjoy the celestial event headed our way next year.
Several international publications and travel websites are already encouraging people with an interest in the eclipse to consider booking their arrangements.
The Falls is one of the top destinations highlighted by Travel and Leisure as well The Independent in the UK and Roadtrippers.com.
In its report, Roadtrippers.com described Niagara County as being “spot on” for the celestial eclipse, which is expected to be visible for almost four minutes here.
“Of course, there are also those waterfalls surrounding Niagara Falls State Park that are a sure must-see while visiting, and a wine trail, too,” the travel website noted.
The Independent’s eclipse travel guide highlights the Falls among three areas worthy of strong viewing consideration. The others include southern Texas and northern Arkansas.
Of the Falls, the publication wrote: “It could be a washout due to clouds, but the natural surroundings are impeccable – and there is plenty of hotel accommodation.”
For more information about the Great North American Eclipse, visit www.greatamericaneclipse.com.
